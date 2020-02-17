Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kareena, Amit Aggarwal give new dimension to fashion at LFW grand finale

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 17-02-2020 02:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-02-2020 02:40 IST
Kareena, Amit Aggarwal give new dimension to fashion at LFW grand finale

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan and ace couturier Amit Aggarwal on Sunday night gave a stunning closure to Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2020. In the grand finale, which was about futuristic fashion, the Delhi-based designer presented his elaborate collection in sync with Lakme's theme of the season "#BetterIn3D" and Kareena was his perfect muse.

The venue for the closing show was the iconic Mukesh Mills, one of the favourite shooting locations for Bollywood filmmakers. Kareena, who has been the cosmetic brand's face for years, said she always enjoys walking at the LFW and Amit's dramatic outfits added to her excitement.

"I think the #BetterIn3D range is quite cool because the colours in the collection this time are that all women can wear. The outfit is also slightly 3D, dramatic and geometrical. It has got a futuristic vibe and I had a great time wearing Amit's creation," the actor told PTI. Amit dressed his muse in a bright green ensemble with a plunging neckline and long trail, adorned by his signature polymers woven into the fabric to create 3D forms.

The designer said nobody could have pulled off his vision better than Kareena. "This association makes me believe in the faith that Lakme has put in me all these years. I wanted to push it to the next level. As a creative person, the concept of the show interested me.

"I wanted to do justice to it. When the concept came to me I was happy as it resonated with my brand and with Kareena’s charm and elegance it became even a more memorable experience," Amit told PTI. The designs comprised razor-sharp constructions with intricate patterns, which were enhanced by colours like green, mauve, violet, berry, red and silver.

The fabric put to use to create the structured silhouettes were chiffon, tulle and organza among others. Apart from the eye-catching collection, another highlight of the grand finale was the 3D projection on the walls of the venue.

The projections were in sync with the colour scheme of the edgy collection and contributed in making the night a spectacle.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Airtel, Voda Idea, Tata Tele likely to pay AGR dues on Monday: DoT sources

Rocket attack hits near US embassy in Iraq capital: US military source

Tata Steel capex likely to touch 9,000cr in FY20

Kaspersky talks about different types of ransomware and free ransomware protection, decryption tools

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Islanders seek offense in the desert vs. Coyotes

The New York Islanders offensive woes didnt originate in Las Vegas. But the Islanders would be happy to have those issues stay in Vegas as they continue a Western Conference road trip on Monday at the Arizona Coyotes in Glendale, Ariz. It w...

UPDATE 3-Turkey says two killed in car bomb attack near Syria border

A car bomb attack by the Kurdish YPG militia killed two people and wounded five on Sunday in the northeastern Syrian town of Tel Abyad, near the Turkish border, the Turkish Defence Ministry said in a statement.The Arab town, from which Turk...

INSIGHT-Clock's ticking for Nissan boss Uchida to show he has a plan - sources

Nissans new CEO Makoto Uchida doesnt have time to work his way into the job. He is effectively on probation and has a matter of months to show he can revive the ailing automaker, according to three people familiar with the thinking of some ...

REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT/5 p.m. ET

American passengers were taken off a cruise liner on Sunday to fly home after being quarantined for two weeks off Japan, while China said the rate of new coronavirus cases had slowed, calling that proof its steps to fight the outbreak were ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020