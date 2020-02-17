'Khatron Ke Khiladi' a wholesome entertainment show: Rohit Shetty

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty, who is back as the host for the action-adventure reality show "Khatron Ke Khiladi" , believes the show's appeal is not just limited to action genre lovers. "It is not just an action show, it has humor and emotion. It is a wholesome entertainer now. It is a family show, it is not just an action or stunt-based show. A lot of kids and family audience come up to me and say they have loved watching the show," Rohit told reporters here at the launch of "Khatron Ke Khiladi 10".

The director, known for massy films like "Singham" , "Simmba", "Golmaal" series, said hosting an adventure show is as tough as making a Bollywood blockbuster.

"To host a show like this is as tough as making a film. It requires a lot of hard work. It is not that I get ready, sit on a chair and give my comments and go back to my work," Rohit said. The director said he considers the late action director Veeru Devgn as his guru as he has learned a lot from him.

Celebrities including Karan Patel, Karishma Tanna, Dharmesh Yelande, Amruta Khanvilkar, RJ Malishka, Shivin Narang, Tejasswi Prakash, and Adaa Khan have participated in the season ten of "Khatron Ke Khiladi" . "Every season has been good. This time we have had good contestants and a show works well if the contestants are nice. Every year we have new stunts but till the time you don't have good contestants then it doesn't work."

The show will air on Colors Channel from February 22.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.