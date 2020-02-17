Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Khatron Ke Khiladi' a wholesome entertainment show: Rohit Shetty

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 17-02-2020 19:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-02-2020 19:40 IST
'Khatron Ke Khiladi' a wholesome entertainment show: Rohit Shetty
File photo Image Credit: Wikimedia

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty, who is back as the host for the action-adventure reality show "Khatron Ke Khiladi" , believes the show's appeal is not just limited to action genre lovers. "It is not just an action show, it has humor and emotion. It is a wholesome entertainer now. It is a family show, it is not just an action or stunt-based show. A lot of kids and family audience come up to me and say they have loved watching the show," Rohit told reporters here at the launch of "Khatron Ke Khiladi 10".

The director, known for massy films like "Singham" , "Simmba", "Golmaal" series, said hosting an adventure show is as tough as making a Bollywood blockbuster.

"To host a show like this is as tough as making a film. It requires a lot of hard work. It is not that I get ready, sit on a chair and give my comments and go back to my work," Rohit said. The director said he considers the late action director Veeru Devgn as his guru as he has learned a lot from him.

Celebrities including Karan Patel, Karishma Tanna, Dharmesh Yelande, Amruta Khanvilkar, RJ Malishka, Shivin Narang, Tejasswi Prakash, and Adaa Khan have participated in the season ten of "Khatron Ke Khiladi" . "Every season has been good. This time we have had good contestants and a show works well if the contestants are nice. Every year we have new stunts but till the time you don't have good contestants then it doesn't work."

The show will air on Colors Channel from February 22.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Cards gets Sebi's go ahead to float IPO

SC declines to pass any direction to Centre on AGR over Vodafone-Idea's plea

Airtel, Voda Idea, Tata Tele likely to pay AGR dues on Monday: DoT sources

Tata Steel capex likely to touch 9,000cr in FY20

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Former Tripura Chief Secretary YP Singh arrested in PWD scam

Former Chief Secretary of Tripura YP Singh who was wanted in the 600 crore PWD scam was arrested here on Monday. The Tripura police crime branch officials will take Singh to Agartala for producing him before a court.Last year in October, th...

Pakistan confirms escape of Taliban leader who justified Malala shooting

A high-profile local Taliban figure who announced and justified the 2012 attack on teenage Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai has escaped detention, Pakistans interior minister confirmed a few days after the militant announced his breakout on ...

'Practicalities' led to extending deadline for cos to split chairman, MD posts: Tyagi

Sebi chief Ajay Tyagi on Monday said only half of the top 500 companies complied with the mandate to segregate the post of Chairman and Managing Director and practicalities led the regulator to postpone implementation of the plan. He, howev...

UPDATE 1-Climate protesters dig up Cambridge college's lawn

Extinction Rebellion climate protesters dug up the lawn of Trinity College, Cambridge on Monday, as part of a week-long series of demonstrations in Britains ancient university town. The activists dug up the grass in front of the 16th-centur...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020