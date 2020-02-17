Geneva inventions exhibit postponed due to coronavirus
An annual International Exhibition of Inventions held in Geneva has been postponed by six months due to the coronavirus epidemic, its organisers said on Monday, saying that half of its exhibitors come from Asia.
"...The exhibition management has chosen to be wise and decided to postpone the largest event of its kind in the world until September," it said in a statement, citing difficulties for inventors planning their trips.
Of the 50% of exhibitors from Asia, a third of them are from China and a further third from Hong Kong, it added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Asia
- China
- Hong Kong
- Geneva inventions
ALSO READ
Pompeo condemns China's Xinjiang crackdown during Central Asia tour
Malaysia regulator to probe if AirAsia broke rules in Airbus deals
World News Roundup: Russia questions the feasibility of U.S; Malaysia regulator to probe if AirAsia and more
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares set for rough ride on virus fears, China in focus
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares drop, commodities sink on virus fears after Lunar New Year break