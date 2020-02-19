Javed Akhtar threatened Kangana to say sorry to Hrithik, Mahesh Bhatt threw 'chappal' at her: Rangoli Chandel

Rangoli Chandel on Wednesday alleged that poet-lyricist Javed Akhtar threatened her sister Kangana Ranaut to say sorry to Hrithik Roshan. She also claimed that Mahesh Bhatt threw a 'chappal' at Kangana because she refused to play a suicide bomber.

"Javed Akhtar ji called Kangana home and intimidated her threatened her to say sorry to Hrithik, Mahesh Bhatt threw chappal on her cos she refused to play a suicide bomber, they call PM Facist, chacha ji aap dono kya ho ?" Rangoli wrote in a tweet. The Kangana Ranaut and Hrithik Roshan controversy in the year 2016 was widely publicised with both accusing each other of maligning their images. (ANI)

