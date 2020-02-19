Cannes Film Fest to celebrate 20th anniversary of Wong Kar-Wai's 'In The Mood for Love'

The Cannes Film Festival will celebrate the 20th anniversary of master-director Wong Kar-Wai's iconic "In The Mood for Love" this year. The festival will screen a 4K restored version of the film, featuring Tony Leung and Maggie Cheung as two strangers who find out that their spouses are having an affair and later develop feelings for each other.

Kar-Wai will be attending the festival, which will run from May 12-23 this year. The movie, considered a modern classic by many, had premiered at the French Croisette 20 years ago.

Leung had won the best actor trophy, while the film was awarded the Grand Prize of the Superior Technical Commission. The festival organisers said that the 4k restoration of the film was made from the original negative, and was led by Criterion and L'Immagine Ritrovata under the director's supervision.

After the festival, the restored film will also have a select theatrical re-release, starting in the summer of 2020, in France and other international territories.

