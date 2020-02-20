Lyca productions express condolences to family of 3 people died on 'Indian 2' movie set
LYCA Productions expressed condolences to the family members of people who died on the sets of the Kamal Haasan-starrer 'Indian 2' on Wednesday night.
LYCA Productions expressed condolences to the family members of people who died on the sets of the Kamal Haasan-starrer 'Indian 2' on Wednesday night. Three people were killed and around 10 injured after a crane collapsed on the sets of Kamal Haasan's movie 'Indian 2', during the shooting of the film near Chennai, on Wednesday night.
The injured persons were shifted to a hospital. According to the reports, the team had created the set at EVP Film in Poonamallee where the tragic accident occurred.
Madhu, personal assistant to director Shankar, Krishna, assistant director, and a staffer Chandran, have lost their lives in the incident. "The team lost three hardworking technicians, Assistant Director Krishna, Art Director Chandran, and Production Assistant Madhu," LYCA productions said.(ANI)
