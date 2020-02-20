Lyca productions express condolences to family of 3 people died on 'Indian 2' movie set

LYCA Productions expressed condolences to the family members of people who died on the sets of the Kamal Haasan-starrer 'Indian 2' on Wednesday night. Three people were killed and around 10 injured after a crane collapsed on the sets of Kamal Haasan's movie 'Indian 2', during the shooting of the film near Chennai, on Wednesday night.

The injured persons were shifted to a hospital. According to the reports, the team had created the set at EVP Film in Poonamallee where the tragic accident occurred.

Madhu, personal assistant to director Shankar, Krishna, assistant director, and a staffer Chandran, have lost their lives in the incident. "The team lost three hardworking technicians, Assistant Director Krishna, Art Director Chandran, and Production Assistant Madhu," LYCA productions said.(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

