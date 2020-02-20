Orlando Bloom gets his tattoo goof-up fixed, shares pics on Instagram

'Pirates of the Carribean' star Orlando Bloom, who recently made his way into the headlines after a morse code tattoo on his forearm misspelt his son's name, has now got the awkward mistake fixed. The 43-year-old posted a picture of the out-of-the-box tattoo last week on Instagram only to be informed by his followers that the morse code symbols wrongly spelt his son's name as "Frynn" instead of Flynn.

As reported by Fox News, Bloom shared a picture of his newly rectified tattoo on Instagram on Wednesday (local time) along with a new pattern commemorated to his now-deceased pet dog Sidi. The caption of the post read: "finally dot it right! How do you make a mistake like that? #pinterestfail (read the small print) fortunately I know how to spell Sidi. Forever my boy."

The morse code tattoo also tells about Flynn's date and time of birth which is January 6, 2011, at 9:03. (ANI)

