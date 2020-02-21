On her birthday, Rihanna gives free Fenty Beauty highlighters to fans

Pop star Rihanna who celebrated her birthday with a tropical trip to Mexico blessed her fans with free Fenty Beauty Highlighters from her collection. The singer who turned 30 on February 20 invited her friends and family to celebrate the day. On Wednesday night they had a dinner party with dinner and dance. Everyone was welcomed to the party with a line of mariachis performing and Tequila shots passed around, reported E! News.

According to Page Six, Rihanna gave fans a free full-sized Killawatt Foil Highlighter Duo with any purchase of $50 or more from her Fenty Beauty brand. The highlight duos, usually retailing at $36, also feature over a hundred five-star ratings, marked as 'Rihanna's fave' on the website of the maquillage company.

These are also available in three different metallic shade colours: 7 Day Wknd/Poolside (orchid and violet), Mimosa Sunrise/Sangria Sunset (tangerine and magenta) and Sand Castle/Mintd Mojito (bronze and mint-blue). (ANI)

