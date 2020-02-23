Left Menu
Development News Edition

Adline Castelino wins Miss Diva Universe 2020

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 23-02-2020 14:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-02-2020 14:45 IST
Adline Castelino wins Miss Diva Universe 2020

Adline Castelino has been crowned as the winner of LIVA Miss Diva Universe 2020 competition. Castelino, who hails from Mangalore, was crowned by Vartika Singh, the winner of the previous edition, at an event in YRF Studios on Saturday.

She was closely followed by Aavriti Choudhary of Jabalpur who was bestowed with the title of Miss Diva Supranational by her predecessor Shefali Sood. Pune's Neha Jaiswal was crowned Miss Diva Runner-up by Roshni Sheoran.

Castelino will go on to represent the country at Miss Universe later this year, while Choudhary will be India's contender for Miss Supranational pageant. The jury for the pageant included actor and former Miss Universe Lara Dutta, Anntonia Porsild, Asha Bhat, designers Shivan Bhatiya, Narresh Kukreja and Nikhil Mehra, and actors Yami Gautam, Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor.

"It has been a wonderful journey. All the girls are winners, however there can be only one winner. It was difficult for the panelists to choose that one winner from all these gorgeous divas who were all truly gifted and promising. "The winner is very deserving, and I would like to wish all the winners heaps of luck as they stand on the brink of a bright future. I am looking forward to the prestigious Miss Universe pageant and hope that we bring the crown home this year," Lara said.

The nationwide auditions for the competition began in November and were held in 10 cities like Lucknow, Kolkata, Indore, Hyderabad, Pune, Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Chandigarh, Chennai and Delhi. The final leg of auditions were held in Mumbai in December 2019 where the 20 finalists of LIVA Miss Diva 2020 were chosen.

The participants then took part in four city sub-contest event followed by a thematic night. Lara was a mentor and a guide to finalists who underwent rigorous training and grooming for the competition. The finale night also saw performances by actors Ishaan Khatter and Jacqueline Fernandes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 14-15 synopses revealed, What we can see on Feb 25

Iran reports one death among 10 new coronavirus infections

Italy: Earthquake shakes Modena, Carpi nearby cities

Wuhan woman with no symptoms infects five relatives with coronavirus-study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 5-Eight dead in Turkey after earthquake hits Iran border area

Eight people died and others were stuck under collapsed buildings in southeastern Turkey on Sunday after a magnitude-5.7 earthquake struck near the border with Iran, the Turkish government said as teams dug through rubble in nearby villages...

Sensational Fury crushes Wilder in heavyweight title rematch

Las Vegas, Feb 23 AFP Tyson Fury reigns again as a heavyweight world champion after battering Deontay Wilder to a stunning seventh-round stoppage in their World Boxing Council title rematch. Fourteen months after their dramatic split-decisi...

Quarantine questioned as Japan woman tests positive after leaving ship

Eds Adds closure of a popular museum, cases of infection Tokyo, Feb 23 AFP Japan on Sunday confirmed the first case of a former Japanese passenger of a coronavirus-stricken cruise ship testing positive for the disease after initially receiv...

WRAPUP 3-Korea raises alert to highest level as coronavirus cases jump

South Korea raised its disease alert to the highest level on Sunday after a surge in coronavirus infections and two more deaths, while China state media warned the outbreak there had yet to reach a turning point despite some signs of easing...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020