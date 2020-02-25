Left Menu
Development News Edition

Stop looking at each other through prism of religion: Sanjay

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 25-02-2020 11:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-02-2020 11:23 IST
Stop looking at each other through prism of religion: Sanjay

Actor-filmmaker Sanjay Khan has urged all Indians not to look at each other through the

"narrow prism of religion", and urged the government to stop use of the word 'minorities'.

Khan said this here on Monday while unveiling his new book 'Assalamualaikum Watan', which traces the role of Muslims

in shaping India's heritage and encourages Indian Muslims to join the mainstream.

The book was launched by Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and state Medical Education and Culture Minister

Amit Deshmukh. Through his book, Khan urged Indians to "stop looking

at each other from the narrow prism of religion". He also urged the government to "banish the word

'minorities', as it comes with a different meaning". Calling his book an honest attempt to answer some

quintessential questions which have remained overlooked over the years, the author said Muslims in India today represent a

population of 172 million individuals. "As Indian Muslims, we must feel tremendous pride, a

sense of empowerment and responsibility in this fact, because we serve as a trajectory to the compass of achievement for all

Muslims in the world," said Khan, who is known for his roles in films like "Dosti", "Ek Phool Do Mali" and "Mela".

"We are not immigrants in our motherland; we are the sons and daughters of the soil. It's time my fellow brothers

and sisters reclaim that spirit of the soil," the actor said. He said Muslim women should be encouraged to engage

themselves shoulder to shoulder with the men to keep their equality and share of education and positions.

The veteran actor, who directed and starred in the TV drama series "The Sword of Tipu Sultan", said he has done

considerable research and unearthed a compelling dossier on the advent of Muslims in India.

According to Khan, his book gives sufficient weightage to the role played by the community in nation-building be it

in architecture, art, science, music, technology or simply governance.

"At first an Indian, then an author and last a Muslim," Khan said, adding he implores that all Indians see

minorities as 'Indians' and forget every other new-age tag. On the occasion, state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh

said Khan has taken the ideology of a secular India ahead. "We are all aware of the contribution of Muslims to

the development and overall shaping of the country. Hindus and Muslims have been residing in peace and harmony," he said.

"But many attempts are being made to create a rift between the two religions, but fail to succeed each time. I

hope the book encourages Muslims of the country to empower themselves," he said.

He urged state Culture Minister Amit Deshmukh to turn Khan's dream of having a grand film made on Chhatrapati

Shivaji Maharaj into a reality. On the occasion, Amit Deshmukh said, "I feel the

country is currently going through an unfortunate phase and an Indian like me would have been happy if it wasn't true."

"We can't think of India without legendary personalities like A P J Abdul Kalam, A R Rahman, Madhubala,

among others. This ideology is reflected in the book as well," he said.

"I hope the book is read by as many people as possible in the country as well as outside India, who'll understand the

core message of the book," he added. Khan will soon also be launching the Indian Muslim

Socio-Economic Trust (IMSET), an apolitical body which will engage pre-eminently successful Muslims from every state,

including captains of the industry and tycoons in their respective fields of expertise.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tata Motors board approves plan to raise Rs 500 crore through NCD issue

UPDATE 1-WHO says no longer uses "pandemic" category, but virus still emergency

VP Naidu exhorts universities to again strive to make India knowledge hub

Microsoft's new initiative to support B2B SaaS startups in India

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Bahrain temporarily stops Dubai, Sharjah flights over virus

Dubai, Feb 25 AP The tiny island nation of Bahrain suspended flights to the worlds busiest airport for international travel in Dubai on Tuesday over fears about the spread of a new virus. The move by Bahrain, a small island off the coast of...

Clashes break out on Greek island against migrant camp

Clashes broke out on the Greek island of Lesbos early on Tuesday between police and residents protesting the construction of a migrant detention centre, witnesses and police said. Witnesses said about 500 people attempted to block the unloa...

South Korea reports 60 new coronavirus cases, total 893

Eds Adds official quotes, mask export ban Seoul, Feb 25 AFP South Korea reported 60 more novel coronavirus cases on Tuesday, the smallest increase for four days in the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Preventions morning updates.The co...

Bucks top Wizards in OT despite Beal's 55 points

Khris Middleton scored 40 points as the visiting Milwaukee Bucks overcame Bradley Beals career-high 55-point performance to earn a 137-134 overtime victory over the Washington Wizards on Monday. Middleton shot 15 of 28 from the floor to exc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020