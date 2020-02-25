Left Menu
Moonbug Acquires Korean Hit Animated Series "ARPO"

Moonbug, a global entertainment company that develops and distributes fun and safe content for kids, today announced it has acquired the hit Korean animated series ARPO, which has over 2 million subscribers and 100 million monthly views on YouTube. Throughout 2020, Moonbug will produce and unveil 26 premium, 3.5-minute episodes of the slapstick animated comedy on global OTT platforms in the U.S., EMEA and APAC. The first 12 new episodes have already launched.

ARPO is a light dialogue, slapstick show that follows the relationship between Arpo, a commando robot-turned-nanny and Baby Daniel, the curious boy that he cares for. In the latest episodes being developed, Moonbug will introduce the show's global audience to new characters and expanded worlds.

ARPO helps children aged 3-6 build an understanding of non-verbal communication like body language and facial expressions, and also promotes life skills such as friendship, being considerate of others and cooperation.

"As Moonbug continues to expand globally, ARPO was a program that immediately caught our eye. It is such a unique, fun show and we recognized how well it resonated with the progressive audience in Korea, as well as others around the world," said John Robson, COO of Moonbug. "We've seen a huge demand in new content from these beloved characters and are looking forward to expanding ARPO's reach to new markets over the coming year."

ARPO is currently available on popular streaming services including Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Kidoodle.TV, Roku, YouTube and more.

About Moonbug

Moonbug is an award-winning global entertainment company providing fun and safe content for children. Moonbug acquires, creates and distributes content for pre-school kids. The company, which is amongst the largest digital kids IP owners in the world, was co-founded by media veterans René Rechtman, CEO, and John Robson, COO, with main offices in London and Los Angeles.

Moonbug's IP includes global sensations Little Baby Bum, My Magic Pet Morphle, Supa Strikas, Go Buster, Playtime with Twinkle, Gecko's Garage and many more. Moonbug shows are available on global platforms such as YouTube, Netflix, Hulu, Roku, Sky, Amazon Prime Video and many more.

