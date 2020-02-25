Beyonce bans photos of her performance during Kobe Bryant memorial

American singer Beyonce who attended a public memorial for NBA great Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna at the Staples Center, banned photos of her performance during the ceremony. According to media reports, photographers were forbidden from taking pictures of the Grammy Award-winning singer during her performance on Monday, reported Page Six.

As per Page Six, an insider at the event said, "It is so offensive to Kobe's family and the fans, Beyonce is so controlling of her image -- she usually only allows approved selected images of her to be released, so no photographers at the Kobe memorial were allowed to take her picture." "A Staples Center staffer was dispatched to make sure not a single camera was focused on the stage. The photographers couldn't believe it. This doesn't help Beyonce's image at all, it hurts her. It makes her look like a diva. The memorial wasn't about her," the insider further added.

However, representatives for Beyonce did not immediately return a request for comment. The arena was packed with thousands of people who were present to honour Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, who was among nine people killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif, on January 26.

The pop star performed many of her hit songs like 'XO' and 'Halo' at the memorial. (ANI)

