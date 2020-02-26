Rishi Kapoor remembers producer Manmohan Desai on his birth anniversary

On the occasion of the birth anniversary of late film producer Manmohan Desai, senior actor Rishi Kapoor on Wednesday eulogised him. Kapoor took to twitter and shared a black and white picture of himself with the 'Amar Akbar Anthony' producer.

"Remembering Manmohan Desai on his birthday today," Kapoor tweeted. The 67-year-old actor also shared that Desai has worked with all of the Kapoor family.

"He worked with all the Kapoor's and was very fond of all of us. God Bless!" Kapoor said. Desai has produced several classic films of the Indian cinema industry including films like 'Amar Akbar Anthony', 'Coolie', 'Mard' and 'Toofan'.

Manmohan Desai's last flick was Rishi Kapoor and Manisha Koirala starrer 'Anmol'. He passed away on March 1, 1994. (ANI)

