West Bengal minister dons director''s hat

Taking time off his busy schedule, West Bengal minister Bratya Basu is directing a

Bengali film starring actor-turned-Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Hasan.

The film, 'Dictionary', deals with the distance created in relationships, the minister of science and

technology said. 'Dictionary' has been adapted from two short stories

by Buddhadeb Guha - 'Baba Howa' (Becoming a father) and 'Swami Howa' (Becoming a husband).

"The film seeks to explore the layers of human ties," Basu, who is a well-known theatre personality, told reporters

at the shooting location. Basu said theatre is his passion and he has been

squeezing out time to direct and stage plays, besides facing the camera in around 30 Bengali films.

"Hence, finding out time for acting or directing cannot be impossible if you have the will to work," he said to

a question on Tuesday. Basu, who had directed Bengali film 'Tara' in 2010

before becoming a minister, said, "It is more challenging from the technical point of view this time since I am making the

film on digital media instead of celluloid stock." Actress Nusrat Hasan, who plunged into politics last

year, said she wanted to work with Basu for long. "This time I am happy he is directing me," she said.

Popular Bangladeshi actor Mosharraf Karim is essaying a pivotal role in the film which also stars Abir Chatterjee

and Parambrata Chattopadhyay. The shooting of the film will take place at Bolpur and

Purulia apart from Kolkata.

