It's a wrap: Russian Batmobile towed away in plastic after city jaunt

  • Reuters
  • Updated: 26-02-2020 21:00 IST
  • Created: 26-02-2020 21:00 IST
A would-be Russian superhero returned to reality with a bump when police pulled him over as he drove a replica Batmobile through Moscow. The vehicle was too wide for the city's streets and had not been certified as roadworthy, a Moscow interior ministry spokesman said late on Tuesday.

Police said the 32-year-old driver, whom it did not name, would be charged with violating traffic laws. The vehicle, which was stopped on Saturday in western Moscow, was towed away wrapped in tape and black plastic, footage released by police showed.

It appeared to be a copy of the Batmobile from "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice" . A life-size replica of the car from that film was put up for sale by its owner for 55 million roubles ($840,000), according to online media outlet The Village. A second website that listed the vehicle, Auto.Ru, said it had been sold, without specifying the price or the buyer.

($1 = 65.3110 roubles)

