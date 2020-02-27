Left Menu
Justin Timberlake, SZA drop 'The Other Side' from 'Trolls World Tour'

Justin Timberlake in collaboration with American singer SZA on Thursday dropped their first single 'The Other Side' from the upcoming animated musical comedy 'Trolls World Tour.'

A still from the official music video of 'The Other Side' featuring singers Justin Timberlake and SZA (Image courtesy: YouTube). Image Credit: ANI

Justin Timberlake in collaboration with American singer SZA on Thursday dropped their first single 'The Other Side' from the upcoming animated musical comedy 'Trolls World Tour.' The song involves co-writer Max Martin who had earlier extended his share of efforts for Timberlake's Grammy-winning 2016 hit 'Can't Stop the Feeling' from the first 'Trolls' film.

Clocking in at three minutes and three seconds, the eye-catching video features both the singers in sparkling outfits and has been shot with the fish-eye-lens entirely. The track was written specifically for the film by Justin Timberlake, Martin, Ludwig Goransson, Sarah Aarons and Solana Rowe (SZA) and produced by Timberlake and Goransson, reported Variety.

Earlier in the day, the 39-year-old singer penned a fan note for his recent teaming up with SZA on Instagram. "I've been a fan of @SZA for a long time... as a singer, as a songwriter, as a performer, as an artist," Timberlake wrote.

Detailing more on the just-released track, the singer further stated: "When we started working on The Other Side, it was clear that her voice and vision were exactly what the song needed, and I'm HONORED to have collaborated with her on this. Hopefully more to come on some R&B SET THE MOOD RIGHT VIBE... I'm really proud of this one and the message it represents." 'The Other Side' is the first track to be released from the upcoming movie, which has a star cast of Anna Kendrick, Jamie Dornan, Rachel Bloom and more. (ANI)

