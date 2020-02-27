Left Menu
Development News Edition

Won't fall prey to my past mistakes: Anubhav Sinha on his new phase

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 27-02-2020 16:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-02-2020 16:24 IST
Won't fall prey to my past mistakes: Anubhav Sinha on his new phase

Anubhav Sinha's says in his current phase, dubbed as a "2.0", he aims to amplify his new voice without falling into the trap of past mistakes Before turning to political and socially relevant films, the filmmaker was known for helming romantic dramas like "Tum Bin" franchise and big action spectacles, "Ra.One", "Dus" and "Cash". With critically-acclaimed films "Mulk" , "Article 15" and now "Thappad", Sinha says developing a film has become easy for him today, "but it's a trap." "It's not good. It's a trap that I've been in earlier. When I'd say 'Ok Sanju (Sanjay Dutt) let's do a film like this; come on Ajay (Devgn) let's do this one' and then they would agree. But then you tend to forget why you're making this film, because the logistics are taken care of," Sinha told PTI in an interview

The filmmaker says moving ahead he doesn't want to encash on the success of his previous films to greenlight a new project. "I have made my mistakes and learnt from those. I'm not falling prey to it again. I should have a script everybody is wanting to be a part of, which is exciting. Not the fact that it's easier for me to call up Ayushmann, Vicky Kaushal or Rajkummar Rao to do a film." Sinha's "Mulk" chronicled the story of a Muslim family reclaiming its lost honour after a family member gets involved in terrorism, while "Article 15" delved into the horrific caste realities of the country In his next, "Thappad" which reunites him with his "Mulk" lead Taapsee Pannu, the subject in focus is domestic violence and how it is normalised in the society

Sinha understands why people call his current phase as a "2.0" as the shift in the gears is obvious but the filmmaker says he was fearless even when he was tackling big budget mainstream movies. "I was always fearless. I'm more assured after 'Mulk'. I am doing so many things, so I haven't had the time to reflect. I think this phase is a combination of things." Sinha says he was envious with the kind of films his close friends were making. Anurag Kashyap, Hansal Mehta, Vishal Bhardwaj, Sudhir Mishra, Tigmanshu Dhulia were all onto a "different kind of inspiring work" which pushed him to work harder. "So while I was making those films, I was getting inspired by 'Aligarh', 'Haasil', 'Black Friday', 'Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi.' I also started reading again, when the story of 'Mulk' happened to me." For the Rishi Kapoor, Taapsee-starrer, Sinha went against all odds as that kind of film wasn't expected of him "I remember Kashyap watching it pretty late and talking to me about it for hours. Then I got a message from Sooraj Barjatya. And I went 'wow, from Anurag Kashyap to Sooraj Barjatya, this is a nice spectrum.' "After 'Mulk' I figured it's your voice that people are connecting with. So then my voice became of prime importance to me for my films." "Thappad" features Taapsee as an educated, upper middle-class woman, Amrita, who is forced to take stock of her relationship after being slapped by her husband

With a simple story such as that, Sinha says it was challenge for him and co-writer Mrunmayee Lagoo to engage the audience in a two-hour plus film. "I was very worried, scared. In the real world, that thappad is considered nothing. So you're basically making a film about nothing. Mrunmayee and I were constantly aware that they have to connect to Amrita for them to feel what she is feeling. "Then we figured other characters in the film that we weren't initially planning to develop that much. But that developed into several tracks and that did the trick, where you could see various women with their problems," he adds. "Thappad" is scheduled to be released on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

COVID-19: Greece confirms first coronavirus case; patient traveled to Italy

The Sims 5 update: EA’s CEO Andrew Wilson on single-player, multiplayer components

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

India''s annual defence exports to touch Rs 35,000 cr by 2024:

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday projected that the annual Indian defence exports will touch Rs 35,000 crore by 2024 from the current level of Rs 17,000 crore Singh also said he has no doubt about India emerging as among the three...

Anti-Kadyrov Chechen blogger says target of hammer attack

Moscow, Feb 27 AFP A blogger from Russias mainly Muslim region of Chechnya critical of its strongman leader Ramzan Kadyrov said Thursday he had fended off an attacker armed with a hammer while at home in exile in Europe Tumso Abdurakhmanov ...

Mosquito quite powerful, don't let it eat into votes: Bangla PM Hasina to leaders

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday told her party leaders that the mosquito, despite being a small insect, is quite powerful and they should not allow it to take a toll on their popularity among voters Speaking at the oath-...

Uproar in Punjab Assembly over questioning of Kartarpur pilgrims

Opposition MLAs created an uproar in the Punjab Assembly on Thursday, storming the Well of the House and walking out over the questioning by police of some pilgrims returning from the Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara in Pakistan Punjab Jails Minist...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020