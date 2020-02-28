‘The Proud Family' revival with original cast ordered for Disney Plus

Disney's beloved animated series "The Proud Family" is getting a revival. Titled "The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder", the new series is currently in production and will premiere on the industry giant's streaming service Disney Plus. Bruce W Smith and Ralph Farquhar, who worked on the original Disney Channel series, will be returning for the revival, reported Deadline

"In our minds, the show never really went away, as we still had tons of stories left to tell. It's the perfect time to bring back this show, and we can't wait to take fans, old and new alike, on this journey with us," the duo said in a joint statement, issued by Disney

The returning cast members are -- Kyla Pratt as Penny Proud, Tommy Davidson as Oscar Proud, Paula Jai Parker as Trudy Proud, Jo Marie Payton as Suga Mama, Karen Malina White as Dijonay Jones, Soleil Moon Frye as Zoey Howzer, and Alisa Reyes as LaCienega Boulevarde. Cedric the Entertainer's Uncle Bobby Proud will also feature. "The show's humour and relatable stories are as relevant with audiences today as ever. Our audiences have loved rediscovering their favourite episodes of 'The Proud Family,' and we're excited Bruce, Ralph, Calvin, and the returning cast are creating new stories for their new home on Disney Plus," said Agnes Chu, senior vice president of content at Disney Plus. All previous seasons of "The Proud Family", which aired in 2005, are currently available on Disney Plus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.