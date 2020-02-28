Left Menu
Gaurav Jai Gupta to open LMIFW Autumn/Winter 2020

Fashion designer Gaurav Jai Gupta will be opening the upcoming Lotus Make-up India Fashion Week (LMIFW) Autumn/Winter 2020 organised by the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) Gupta, known for his intellectual take on fashion, will pay tribute to French artist, Yves Klein through a collection inspired by iconic hue Klein Blue, created by the master artist.

The theme for the season is #FashionWearsArt and each day at the LMIFW AW'20 will have an art-inspired show. FDCI is also working with 12 Italian artists along-with Pearl Academy, where designing students will translate their artworks into a textile in collaboration with artisans. The creations will be presented at an installation at the venue. "This year, the theme is fashion and its inextricable soulmate art, and their endearing relationship that has only ripened over the years, with Elsa Schiaparelli being one of the frontrunners with Salvador Dali and the memorable lobster dress. "We hope to create many such pieces that will make it to the coveted list," said FDCI Chairman Sunil Sethi LMIFW AW'20 is scheduled to take place from March 11 to 15 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium..

