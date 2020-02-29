Left Menu
Peaky Blinders Season 6 titled ‘Black Day’ likely to see demise of a major character

What Tommy Shelby (played by Cillian Murphy) will be doing in Peaky Blinders Season 6 is a big curiosity generator among fan’ minds. Image Credit: Facebook / Peaky Blinders

Peaky Blinders Season 6 may not have any official release but we have a beautiful news for you here this time. Peaky Blinders Season 5 is going to be dropped on Netflix very soon. Read the texts below to get the details on it.

The first notable thing is Peaky Blinders Season 6 has already commenced production in early 2020. Many believe that filming already commenced on November 2019. However, Netflix is now all set to air Peaky Blinders Season 5 on April 22. The news has been confirmed by the show's official Twitter account.

The airing of Peaky Blinders Season 5 over Netflix on April 22 should not be missed anyhow as this endows you with a realistic reason to watch the entire season once again.

Information on Peaky Blinders Season 6 has yet to emerge. What Tommy Shelby (played by Cillian Murphy) will be doing in the sixth season is a big curiosity generator among fan' minds. Will he openly stand against Oswald Mosley (played by Sam Claflin)? He squared up against Tommy across the previous season and has been confirmed for return.

Another big question for Peaky Blinders Season 6 is: Will Oswald Mosley meet Adolf Hitler? The fictional character Oswald Mosley is based on real politician Sir Oswald Ernald Mosley, a British politician who rose to fame in the 1920s as a Member of Parliament and later in the 1930s became leader of the British Union of Fascists. He inherited the title 'Sir' by virtue of his baronetcy.

Recently the series director, Anthony Byrne posted a picture of a photo of the production script of Season 6 titled 'Black Day'. There has been no elaboration what 'Black Day' actually means, but many fans indicate the demise of Tommy Shelby or any other major character in the series.

Cillian Murphy will obviously return to Peaky Blinders Season 6 as Thomas Shelby aka Tommy. He is likely to be joined by Paul Anderson, Harry Kirton and Sophie Rundle, who played the roles of Arthur Shelby, Finn Shelby and Ada Thorne respectively. Natasha O'Keeffe is highly expected as her character Lizzie Stark's relationship with Tommy is likely to be focused in Season 6.

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

