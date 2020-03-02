SRK shares adorable sketch, scribble by AbRam

Expressing his happiness at becoming a father thrice, megastar Shah Rukh Khan on Morning morning shared a sketch made by his youngest son AbRam Khan on social media. The adorable sketch that Khan shared featured himself and his son AbRam connected by a bond of purple coloured hearts.

The superstar's little one had also scribbled on the picture 'AbRam and Papa'. "Being a father (3x) has been, my greatest source of pride, humility, inspiration & even achievement. It has taught me to choose innocent honesty over smarts....in every aspect of life," the 'Raees' actor wrote along with the picture.

[{5ca25b4f-1953-4ddb-acdf-ab88f51112e4:intradmin/abRam.JPG}] "My lil one told me I look better than him in his drawing cos I am smiling without a reason," he further added.

The 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' actor is father to three children - daughter Suhana Khan, and sons Aryan Khan and AbRam Khan. The superstar was last seen in Anand L. Rai 's 'Zero' opposite Anushka Sharma. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.