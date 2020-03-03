Left Menu
Harry Styles opens-up about V-Day mugging incident

British musician and actor Harry Styles recently talked about Valentine's day incident in which he got mugged by a bunch of goons.

Harry Styles opens-up about V-Day mugging incident
Styles recounted that he already had the intuition that he was "about to get robbed" (Picture Courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

British musician and actor Harry Styles recently talked about Valentine's day incident in which he got mugged by a bunch of goons. The 26-year-old former 'One Direction' member opened up about the mugging on 'The Howards Stern Radio Show'.

Fox News quoted TooFab, according to which Styles said: "I should have had other plans. I was home, I'm about five minutes from home. I'm walking up and I see this group of guys and they've all got, like, hoods up and their faces covered. I turn my music off, and I'm walking up the street and I keep kind of turning around and the guys crossed the road. And I'm like, 'That's weird.'" He further recounted that he already had the intuition that he was "about to get robbed".

Styles went on describing: "So the guy's like, 'Hey, can we talk to you for a minute?' And there's nobody around, so I'm like, 'Sure,'" the singer recounted. "And he's like, 'Do you smoke weed?' And I said, 'No.' And he goes, 'Do you want some weed?' And I thought, 'No.' And then he was like, 'What have you got on you?'" According to the outlet cited by Fox News, the 'Dunkirk' actor, sensed the inevitability of getting mugged and pulled out some cash right before the criminals attempted to snatch his phone.

The singer then dashed towards the road as soon as he got the chance to do so and tried to stop a car passing by, although the driver didn't let him in. Finally, he ran to safety until the thugs stopped trailing him. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

