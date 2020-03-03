Left Menu
Development News Edition

Oscar winner Timothy Hutton denies 1983 rape accusation

Oscar-winning actor Timothy Hutton has strongly denied the accusation of raping a teenager in 1983.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 20:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-03-2020 20:11 IST
Oscar winner Timothy Hutton denies 1983 rape accusation
Actor Timothy Hutton at the 67th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. Image Credit: ANI

Oscar-winning actor Timothy Hutton has strongly denied the accusation of raping a teenager in 1983. In a statement released by Hutton after BuzzFeed published the story on Monday, the star said: "For the past two-and-a-half years, I have been the target of multiple extortion attempts by a woman named Sera Dale Johnston to extract millions of dollars from me."

"She threatened that if I did not meet her demands, she would go to the press with a false allegation that I sexually assaulted her 37 years ago in Canada. I never assaulted Ms Johnston," the 'Almost Family' actor continued. "What's really going on here is that Ms Johnston's extortion attempts failed. She then decided to follow through on her threat to go to the press with her false story. When I became aware of this, I went to the FBI, signed a sworn statement, and filed a criminal complaint against Ms Johnston for extortion. I will not stop fighting to expose this story for what it is -- a failed extortion attempt based on something that never happened." Hutton concluded.

According to Deadline, in an interview with BuzzFeed News, Sera Dale Johnston alleged that in 1983, Timothy raped her when she was a junior high school student, in a Vancouver hotel room while another man looked on and participated. Hutton was staying in town to shoot the film 'Iceman' and he and two of his friends began a conversation with Johnston and two of her classmates. He then invited them back to his hotel to hang out, according to the report. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

It is not just about lighting, Solar energy changes lives: Patrick Muriuki

Australia's central bank cuts rates to shake off virus fears

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks lead rally as G7 pledges virus support

A sharp rebound in world stock markets lost only a little steam on Tuesday despite a lack of any immediately gratifying measures after global policymakers pledged to address the economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak.Europes main bo...

UPDATE 1-European shares rise as investors bank on more stimulus

European shares jumped on Tuesday as investors bet on more moves by major central banks and governments to counter the economic blow from the coronavirus outbreak, helping major stock markets recover from a hammering in the past week.Follow...

Down's syndrome, so what? One woman's campaign in France's municipal elections

Eleonore Laloux has battled all her life to be treated like others. Now the 34-year-old is waging a new campaign to become one of the first women in France with Downs syndrome to win a local council seat in this months municipal elections.A...

Tajikistan scales down coronavirus-related travel ban

Tajikistan on Tuesday scaled down a wide-ranging travel ban introduced just days ago to prevent the spread of coronavirus, reducing the number of targeted countries to five from 35 without explaining the reasons for the move.In a letter to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020