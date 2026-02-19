Canada and Afghanistan Face Off in Memorable T20 World Cup Match

In a pivotal T20 World Cup Group D match, Canada's captain Dilpreet Bajwa won the toss and elected to field against Afghanistan. Although the match holds no bearings on advancing further in the tournament, it carries personal significance for Canada.

This match serves as the swan song for Canadian cricket players Navneet Dhaliwal and Ravinderpal Singh, as both athletes have announced their retirement following the game.

Afghanistan's captain Rashid Khan expressed his team's desire to end their tournament journey on a high note and make the nation proud. Despite a friendly and inconsequential nature, this match draws attention due to the sentiments tied to it.