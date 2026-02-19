Zadran's Unbeaten 95 Powers Afghanistan Past Canada in T20 Finale

In a contest driven by pride between two already-eliminated teams, Afghanistan, led by an unbeaten 95 from Ibrahim Zadran, secured a formidable 200 for four against Canada in their final T20 World Cup game on Thursday. The match provided an opportunity for both sides to leave on a high note.

After being put into bat, Afghanistan displayed commanding batting prowess. Zadran capitalized on Canada's fielding errors, including a dropped catch, and punished their bowlers with seven fours and five sixes. Rahmanullah Gurbaz contributed a cautious 30 off 20 balls but was dismissed by Jaskaran Singh after being dropped early on.

Zadran's partnership with Sediqullah Atal proved crucial, as they built a 95-run stand by dominating Canada's spinners. Despite Atal's eventual dismissal for 44, Afghanistan maintained their momentum, finishing at exactly 10 runs per over. Canada's Jaskaran Singh, who took three wickets, was their lone bright spot in a match fueled by competitive spirit.

