NFAI acquires footage of 1930 silent film `Madhabi Kankan'

The National Film Archive of India (NFAI) here announced on Wednesday that it has acquired surviving footage of the 1930 silent film "Madhabi Kankan". Calling it a major discovery, the NFAI said it was the second Indian silent film to be discovered and added to its collection in recent times.

In 2017, it had acquired footage of the silent-era film "Bilwamangal" (1919). The footage of "Madhabi Kankan" was acquired from Cinematheque Francaise, Paris.

Prakash Magdum, director of the NFAI, said "Madhabi Kankan" aka "Slave Girl of Agra" was produced by Kolkata-based Madan Theatres in 1930. The historical was directed by Jyotish Bannerjee and starred Mumtaz Begum, Lalita Devi, Nawab, Bhanu Bannerjee, Leelavati, Jainarayan Mukherjee and Farida Begum.

It was initially banned, but was released in 1932. The film was shot by foreign technicians Charles Creed and Marconi.

"After the discovery of "Bilwamangal" in 2017, we were searching further for Indian silent films worldwide and that is how we came to know of its existence in Paris....The footage which has survived is of 13-minute length and it has been digitised," Magdum said. "It is important footage because it was produced by Madan Theatres, one of the biggest production houses in silent film era in India," he added.

The film was an adaptation of a famous historical novel by R C Dutt. The Filmland magazine wrote in 1933 that "if not for any other merits, this picture certainly claims a high place for its superb locations." The plot revolved around events in the 17th century when Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan's sons fought a fierce succession battle.

The surviving footage has the character of Shuja -- one of the claimants to the throne -- and Jahan Ara along with Shah Jahan, Magdum said. Prominent silent film star Nawab plays Shah Jahan and Mumtaz Begum plays Jahan Ara.

"We appeal all film lovers to come forward and help us in preserving the country's cinematic heritage by submitting any such films, footages, posters, photographs and song booklets so that they can be saved for posterity," the NFAI director added. About 1,300 silent films were made in India but very few films have survived. With the addition of "Bilwamangal" and "Madhabi Kankan", the NFAI has now footage of 31 Indian silent films..

