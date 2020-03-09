Left Menu
Chris Rock single again as she splits with girlfriend Megalyn Echikunwoke

American comedian Chris Rock is finally single as he splits with girlfriend Megalyn Echikunwoke after four years of dating.

Megalyn Echikunwoke and Chris Rock at 2019 Met Gala . Image Credit: ANI

American comedian Chris Rock is finally single as he splits with girlfriend Megalyn Echikunwoke after four years of dating. Chris and Megalyn began dating in 2016 and reports said that the 'Almost Family' star had moved into Rock's home in New Jersey.

The pair split up privately a few months ago before he stole the show at the Oscars where he poked fun of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, according to Page Six. Further Page Six also reported: "One source said Rock wasn't ready to settle down again after his painful divorce from his wife of 18 years, Malaak Compton-Rock, which was finalized in 2016."

Echikunwoke was the comedian's first girlfriend since he split from wife Malaak Compton-Rock, with whom he shares two daughters Zahra and Lola. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

