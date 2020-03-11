Left Menu
Jackky Bhagnani, Juno Chopra join hands to remake 'The Burning Train'

Jackky Bhagnani has joined hands with Juno Chopra to recreate the 1980 film 'The Burning Train.' The actor announced the remake on Wednesday.

Jackky Bhagnani, Juno Chopra join hands to remake 'The Burning Train'
A poster of the film 'The Burning Train' (Image courtesy: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Jackky Bhagnani has joined hands with Juno Chopra to recreate the 1980 film 'The Burning Train.' The actor announced the remake on Wednesday. Jackky took to Twitter to share the news of the remake and tweeted, "Delighted to announce the remake of #TheBurningTrain in association with my dear friend @junochopra. A classic by Ravi Chopra sir. Hope we do justice to the magic that he created years ago. @vashubhagnani @honeybhagnani @poojafilms #BRFilms."

In the post announcing the remake, Jackky is seen sitting alongside Juno Chopra as the duo is seen engrossed in the conversation, The plot of the 1980 flick revolves around a superfast train that catches fire due to a bomb blast during its inaugural run from Delhi to Mumbai. The movie featured Vinod Khanna, Dharmendra, Jeetendra, Hema Malini, Neetu Singh and Parveen Babi among others.

In the movie, the train was designed by Vinod Khanna and Danny Denzongpa acted as the antagonist in the movie, whose design gets rejected. In order to seek revenge, he plants a bomb on the train, and Dharmendra tries to save the lives of passengers on the train. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

