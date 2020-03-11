Tokyo Disney Resort shutdown extends till April amid Coronavirus scare

The Disney Resort in Tokyo will continue to remain shut until the start of April in the wake of the worldwide coronavirus crisis, reported the Hollywood Reporter. The magical kingdom was earlier scheduled to remain shut from February 29 to March 15 but in the light of the worsening coronavirus cases, the local operator of the kingdom, Oriental Land Co. announced that the shutdown will be extended till April.

According to Hollywood Reporter Japan confirmed 576 coronavirus cases and 12 fatalities as of on Wednesday. The Disney Resort in the capital city of Japan consists of two theme parks - Disney Sea and Disneyland. Besides the theme parks it also includes a shopping complex, four Disney hotels, and six non-Disney hotels.

The Tokyo Disney land was the second Disney theme park after the one in the United States. Other two Disney theme parks in Aisa are in China's Shanghai and Hong Kong. Both the parks have been shuttered since later January. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.