'Queer Eye' renewed for season 6

Emmy-winning series "Queer Eye" has secured renewal for a sixth season at Netflix. The development comes ahead of the show's fifth season debut this summer on the streamer, reported Variety.

The unscripted show, which is a reboot of the Bravo series "Queer Eye for the Straight Guy", features five makeover experts: Antoni Porowski (food & wine), Bobby Berk (interior design), Jonathan Van Ness (grooming), Karamo Brown (culture), and Tan France (fashion). The new chapter will see the experts heading to their homebase in Austin, Texas where they will "scour the prairie in a search for a whole new roster of heroes in need of a little TLC".

"Queer Eye" is executive produced by David Collins, Michael Williams and Rob Eric for Scout Productions. Jennifer Lane is attached as showrunner and executive producer. David George, Adam Sher, David Eilenberg, Jordana Hochman, and Mark Bracero serve as executive producers for ITV Entertainment..

