Vanessa Hudgens apologises for insensitive coronavirus comments

Hollywood star Vanessa Hudgens has apologised for her flippant comments on coronavirus outbreak where she said "People are gonna die. Which is terrible". The actor's comments went viral on social media with people calling her out for her insensitive remarks. "Yeah, till July sounds like a bunch of bulls—, I’m sorry. It’s a virus, I get it. I respect it. But at the same time, like, even if everybody gets it — like, yeah, people are gonna die. Which is terrible. But, like, inevitable? I don’t know, maybe I shouldn’t be doing this right now,” Hudgens said in an Instagram Live.

The 31-year-old actor later responded to the backlash, saying her comments were taken out of context. "Yesterday, I did an Instagram Live, and I realized today that some of my comments are being taken out of context. It’s a crazy time. It’s a crazy, crazy time! And I am at home and in lockdown, and that’s what I hope that’s what you guys are doing, too — in full quarantine! And staying safe and sane. Yeah, I don’t take this situation lightly by any means. I am home. So stay inside, y’all.” But eventually she offered an apology, admitting that her comments were “insensitive”.

"Hey guys, I'm so sorry for the way I have offended anyone and everyone who has seen the clip from Instagram Live yesterday. I realise my words were insensitive and not at all appropriate for the situation our country and the world are in right now. This has been a huge wake up call about the significance my words have, now more than ever. I'm sending safe wishes to everyone to stay safe and healthy during this crazy time," she posted on Twitter..

