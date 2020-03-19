Left Menu
Coronavirus: Trevor Noah launches 'The Daily Social Distancing Show' on YouTube

As coronavirus outbreak has halted productions of movies and television shows, comedian Trevor Noah's 'The Daily Show' navigated to YouTube.

Coronavirus: Trevor Noah launches 'The Daily Social Distancing Show' on YouTube
A still from Trevor Noah's The Daily Social Distancing Show (Image Source: YouTube). Image Credit: ANI

As coronavirus outbreak has halted productions of movies and television shows, comedian Trevor Noah's 'The Daily Show' navigated to YouTube. According to The Hollywood Reporter, new video was posted on The Daily Show's YouTube channel with the title 'The Daily Social Distancing Show' as the host Trevor Noah is currently self-isolating at his house in New York City.

"Right now, we don't know when we'll go back to the studio, we don't know if we'll go back to the studio and I don't think any of you know any different. Coronavirus has changed everybody's lives," The Hollywood Reporter quoted Noah as saying. "And so what we've decided to do is make The Daily Show from homes. Not just my home but everyone's home. So the producers, the writers, the directors, the graphics producers, we're all just going to chill at home and use the technology we have to try and make a show," he added.

The remaining part of the video followed the usual format of the show which includes a run-up of the headlines of the day. Noah was also seen talking about US President Donald Trump's latest press conference on coronavirus where he was questioned on his rhetoric of the virus.

The comedian also recommended ways to help people affected by the contagious virus in the video. Earlier, Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon also decided to entertain viewers from their homes with jokes based on the theme of quarantine. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

