Happy that filmmakers placed bets on my humble talents: Rajkummar on 10yrs in Bollywood

  • PTI
  • Mumbai
  • Updated: 19-03-2020 15:49 IST
  • Created: 19-03-2020 15:49 IST
Actor Rajkummar Rao is elated on clocking 10 years in Bollywood and says he looks back at the journey with a lot of gratitude towards the filmmakers who trusted his "humble talents" with their vision. Rajkummar made his debut in 2010 with Dibakar Banerjee's "Love Sex aur Dhoka" and went on to garner critical acclaim with films such as "Kai Po Che!", "Aligarh" , "Trapped" and "Shahid", for which he bagged a National Film Award.

"I am glad that in the course of my decade-long journey, I had the honour of working with some of the best minds in the Hindi film industry. It had always been my endeavour to be part of inspiring cinema. "I'm very happy that for ten years filmmakers trusted me with their vision and placed their bets on my humble talents. I cannot thank them and the viewers enough," Rajkummar, 35, said in a statement. Over the years, the actor had earned laurels for featuring in diverse films, from the romantic-comedy, "Bareilly Ki Barfi" to Amit Masurkar's social-drama "Newton", which became India's official entry to the 2018 Oscars. Rajkummar has a packed slate with films like "Ludo", "Roohi Afzana", Netflix's adaptation of "The White Tiger", "Chhalaang", and "Badhaai Do".

