Disney's 'Onward' to release early on digital amid coronavirus pandemic

Chris Pratt and Tom Holland starrer animated fantasy drama 'Onward' has been shifted earlier, and will be available at 5 p.m. P.T.

  • Updated: 20-03-2020 21:56 IST
  • Created: 20-03-2020 21:56 IST
Disney's 'Onward' to release early on digital amid coronavirus pandemic
A still from the animated Fantasy-drama Onward (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Chris Pratt and Tom Holland starrer animated fantasy drama 'Onward' has been shifted earlier, and will be available at 5 p.m. P.T. According to The Hollywood Reporter, with theatres now closed in the U.S. and much of the world, Disney will make current release 'Onward' available in the home via digital beginning Friday.

On April 3, the animated flick starring Chris Pratt and Tom Holland will be available at 5 P.M. on Disney+. The movie 'Onward' which first hit the theatres in early March is among a raft of new releases that are now counting on home entertainment to make up for the unprecedented closure of cinemas across the globe.

Virtually, all the screens in the U.S. went dark this week, following in the footsteps of numerous theatres overseas, beginning with China in late January. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

