Left Menu
Development News Edition

Idris Elba's wife Sabrina also tests positive for coronavirus after quarantining together

Idris Elba's wife Sabrina Dhowre has tested positive for coronavirus after self-isolating with the actor, who was diagnosed positive for the disease.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 22-03-2020 23:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-03-2020 23:46 IST
Idris Elba's wife Sabrina also tests positive for coronavirus after quarantining together
Sabrina Dhowre with husband Idris Elba. Image Credit: ANI

Idris Elba's wife Sabrina Dhowre has tested positive for coronavirus after self-isolating with the actor, who was diagnosed positive for the disease. On Saturday, Sabrina told Oprah Winfrey, as she sat alongside her husband for a video chat from their quarantine in New Mexico.

"I've been tested -- actually, I found out this morning, Oprah, that I tested positive," Sabrina said. Defending their decision to isolate together Dhowre mentioned that she was not surprised and never questioned staying with her husband after his confirmed infection.

Speaking to Oprah during a live stream for her new Apple TV+ series 'Oprah Talks', Sabrina further said: "I wanted to be with him. That is the instinct of a wife. You want to go and take care. I could have made a decision to maybe put myself in a separate room or stay away and I'm sure that people are making those tough decisions. But I made the decision to want to be with him ... and still touch him." However, Elba explained that he got contaminated the day he was at an event with the infected wife of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and stressed that his wife may well have already been infected by the time his positive result came back, too.

"If I'd caught it, she'd certainly caught it as well," Idris said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

Russian army to send coronavirus help to Italy after Putin phone call

Coronavirus Negligence: Bihar COVID 19 patient detected after death

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Hyundai Motor India to suspend production at its Chennai plant from Monday

Hyundai Motor India will suspend vehicle production at its Chennai facility from Monday till further notice as a measure to stop the spread of coronavirus, the company has said. In a statement late on Sunday night, Hyundai Motor India Ltd H...

UP govt puts 16 districts under lockdown till Wednesday

Sixteen districts in Uttar Pradesh, including Lucknow, will be locked down till Wednesday amid a spurt in coronavirus cases in the state. The districts where the lockdown has been enforced in the first phase are Lucknow, Agra, Gautam Buddha...

Concerns over water shortages jump in Jordan amid coronavirus lockdown

Gets rid of erroneous letters at front of story By Ban BarkawiAMMAN, March 22 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Complaints and concerns over water shortages rose by 58 in Jordan in the first day after a country-wide curfew was instated, water au...

Olympics-IOC to start discussions on possible Tokyo 2020 postponement

The International Olympic Committee is stepping up its scenario planning for the Tokyo 2020 Games -- including a possible postponement -- as the coronavirus pandemic spreads, it said after an emergency meeting on Sunday. The IOC will hold d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020