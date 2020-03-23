Mouni Roy on Instagram making different pizzas, more on her other snaps

Mouni Roy has done it again with an objective to soar our temperature high during the hours of epidemic when India and the entire world is battling against coronavirus. Yes, sometimes people need entertainment and the Indian television industry's Naagin has picked up the right time.

Mouni Roy recently took to Instagram to show her picture in which she is visible relaxing under the moonlight. Cladded in a blue backless gown, the Naagin actress looks severely beautiful and her fans and followers have already inundated her pictures with extolling messages.

In one picture Mouni Roy is seen lying over a cradle-cum-bed on her chest. Her caption in Bengali দীর্ঘ দিবস, দীর্ঘ রজনি.. is actually taken from Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore's one romantic Bengali song. Through the meaning of her image title (Long days, long dark nights, moonlight!), she surely wants to depict her long waiting moments, day and night for her beloved.

On the other hand, in another recent post, the beautiful actress Mouni Roy explicitly reveals how she is rightly utilizing her time at home. In the timeline, she has given the reason for her activity 'home bound so…' She is shown making 'different pizzas for all taste buds'.

The 34-year old actress, Mouni Roy has made three clippings to spread the ways she is preparing pizza. In 3 short clippings, the stunning actress indirectly teaches her fans and followers to make the right utilization of idle moments at homes. She already has become the inspiration of many with this activity at home.

