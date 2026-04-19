Tragic Discovery: Missing Polling Officer Found Dead in Assam Hills
The body of Cornelius Kindu, a missing polling official, was found in a remote area of Assam's Karbi Anglong district. He disappeared on April 9 after leaving his polling station due to illness. A search, including drone use, failed until locals discovered his body on Saturday. The death's cause remains unknown.
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Authorities have confirmed the grim discovery of Cornelius Kindu's body, a polling official previously reported missing, found in the rugged and remote landscape of Assam's Karbi Anglong district.
Locals stumbled upon the decomposed remains in the Rongwongwey area on Saturday and promptly notified officials. Kindu, associated with the number 19 Sarpo Kathar LP School polling station, was last seen on April 9, citing illness amid active assembly election voting.
A comprehensive search operation was conducted, utilizing drones to navigate the challenging terrain. However, the circumstances surrounding Kindu's disappearance and eventual death are yet to be clarified as the investigation continues.
(With inputs from agencies.)