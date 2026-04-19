Tragic Discovery: Missing Polling Officer Found Dead in Assam Hills

Authorities have confirmed the grim discovery of Cornelius Kindu's body, a polling official previously reported missing, found in the rugged and remote landscape of Assam's Karbi Anglong district.

Locals stumbled upon the decomposed remains in the Rongwongwey area on Saturday and promptly notified officials. Kindu, associated with the number 19 Sarpo Kathar LP School polling station, was last seen on April 9, citing illness amid active assembly election voting.

A comprehensive search operation was conducted, utilizing drones to navigate the challenging terrain. However, the circumstances surrounding Kindu's disappearance and eventual death are yet to be clarified as the investigation continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)