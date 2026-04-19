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Inferno in Mumbai: Blaze Engulfs Commercial Shops

A fire erupted in a commercial building in Mumbai, damaging around 10 shops. The blaze, reported late Saturday night, caused no casualties. Firefighters extinguished the flames by Sunday morning. The fire, which heavily damaged electric wiring and equipment, remains under investigation as officials determine the cause.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 19-04-2026 11:04 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 11:04 IST
Inferno in Mumbai: Blaze Engulfs Commercial Shops
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A formidable fire erupted in a commercial building in Mumbai late Saturday night, damaging approximately 10 shops. Officials confirmed that there were no casualties.

The blaze, reported at 11:31 PM, spread across five large and seven small shops covering around 5,000 sq ft on the structure's ground and first floors. It heavily damaged the electric wiring and equipment within the shops.

Firefighters effectively contained and extinguished the inferno by 3:50 AM on Sunday. The cause of the fire, described as severe by the civic officials, is currently under investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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