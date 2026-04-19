Tragic Double Homicide Stuns Kanpur Community
A man in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, allegedly murdered his 11-year-old twin daughters by slitting their throats. Shashi Ranjan Mishra, 48, was arrested at the scene. The motive is unclear as investigations continue. Mishra's mental state is in question as police examine evidence and motives surrounding the crime.
- Country:
- India
In a shocking incident in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, a 48-year-old man allegedly killed his 11-year-old twin daughters early Sunday morning by slitting their throats. The accused, Shashi Ranjan Mishra, has been arrested at the scene.
The gruesome crime occurred at Trimoorti Apartment in Kidwai Nagar where Mishra resided with his family. Reports suggest he himself alerted police about the murders. Mental instability is suspected as police continue investigations.
Forensic teams have collected evidence while examining leads, including how Mishra's wife became aware of the incident. The community awaits further developments as CCTV footage and forensic findings provide potential insights.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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