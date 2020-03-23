Left Menu
Chris Hemsworth offers free home workouts during coronavirus lockdown

Actor Chris Hemsworth will offer workouts classes for free as gyms around Australia are set to close down in a bid to curtail COVID-19 spread.

  • Updated: 23-03-2020 10:29 IST
  • Created: 23-03-2020 10:29 IST
Australian actor Christopher Hemsworth (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Actor Chris Hemsworth will offer workouts classes for free as gyms around Australia are set to close down in a bid to curtail COVID-19 spread. On Monday, the superstar took to Instagram to announce that for six weeks, he will be waiving the subscription fee to his online health, fitness and well-being program on Centrfit application.

"Centr was founded to make health and happiness accessible to all, and I hope that this will make that access even easier during the current global health crisis. I think now more than ever is when we need to focus on what I believe to be the 3 key pillars to living healthier and happier- movement, nutrition, and mental fitness," Chris wrote. In the video shared, Chris talked about how there's a lot of fear, anxiety and uncertainty in the world at the moment. And how in times like this people should focus on their health and mental fitness.

The limited-time free program offers members to meet their fitness goals, with more than 1,000 unique workouts and over 500 recipes. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), the worldwide tally of the novel coronavirus has reached 2,94,110 with over 12,944 death. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

