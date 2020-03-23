Coronavirus: Tom Hanks says he and Rita Wilson 'feel better'

Hollywood star Tom Hanks on Monday said he and his wife, singer-songwriter Rita Wilson "feel better" two weeks after coronavirus symptoms began. The 63-year-old Oscar winner, who along with Wilson are in self-isolation at a rented home in Australia, took to social media to give another health update.

"Two weeks after our first symptoms and we feel better," Hanks wrote on Twitter. He also encouraged people to practice social distancing, a guideline recommended by experts to prevent the further spread of COVID-19.

"Sheltering in place works like this: You don't give it to anyone - You don't get it from anyone. Common sense, no? Going to take awhile, but if we take care of each other, help where we can, and give up some comforts... this, too, shall pass. We can figure this out," the actor added. Wilson, 63, on Sunday shared a video of her rapping to Naughty by Nature's "Hip Hop Hooray." "Quarantine Stir Crazy. See it to believe it," she captioned on Instagram.

Recently, Hanks said he and Wilson don't have fever but feel the "blahs" since their discharge from an Australian hospital after testing positive for the virus. The Hollywood couple checked out of a Gold Coast medical facility last Tuesday after spending a week in self-isolation. The coronavirus pandemic has claimed over 14,000 lives across the world..

