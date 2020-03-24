Left Menu
Mia Khalifa reveals her beau proposed her, know her strategy end hunger during epidemic

If Mia Khalifa and Robert Sandberg marry each other, it will her second marriage. Image Credit: Instagram / Mia Khalifa

Mia Khalifa is always on the headlines and she certainly enjoys huge popularity despite giving up her previous profession, which made her globally popular. Read the text below to get the latest updates on her.

The globally famed former porn star Mia Khalifa announced via social media that Robert Sandberg proposed to her. She revealed that her answer was Yes.

If Mia Khalifa and Robert Sandberg marry each other, it will her second marriage. She was reportedly married to her high school beau in February 2011. They separated in 2014 and divorced in 2016. During that period, mainly between 2014 and 2015, she was a pornographic actress.

The 27-year-old Lebanese-American social media personality recently took to Instagram with a rewarding venture for her avid fans and followers who are stuck at home due to global Covid-19 epidemic. She has posted a snap over Instagram in lingerie under exposed flashlight.

According to Mia Khalifa's status against her snap, her activity is for a good cause. One requires to post a snap in underwear by Parade (or any other brand) to get USD 1 donated to the charity 'Feeding America'.

"If you haven't gotten your hands on a pair of Parade's yet, then post anyway and support ♥️ I nominate every bad bitch that's stuck at home and reaching for content right now," Mia Khalifa furthered captioned.

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get latest updates on the celebrities.

