Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

Crash Landing On You fans are loving the behind-the-scenes footage of Hyun Bin teasing his co-star Son Ye Jin while they film the meat grilling scene. In the footage, he offers meat to other actors on set and not to his on-screen beau despite her puppy eyes, and when he gives Son Ye Jin a piece, it's so big she cannot eat it.

But turns out Hyun Bin's love for meat grilling and probably teasing his co-stars isn't just limited to Crash Landing On You and goes way back. A few years-old interview of Hyun and his co-star Yoo Hae-jin from the movie Confidential Assignment is going viral after the success of CLOY.

In the interview, Yoo Hae-Jin was asked about unexpected things that he might have learned about Hyun Bin, to which he answers that Hyun is really good at grilling meats (obviously) and explains how he does it in a manly way.

CLOY fans are rooting to see Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin together and the BTS meat grilling scene just shows how comfortable and fun they are with each other.

Rumors about Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin being in a relationship have been making rounds from quite some time now especially because they are so popular among fans. Dating rumors about the two actors, who have also starred together in the film "The Negotiation," crawled up multiple times last year as well and Hyun Bin's agency recently denied rumors of their romantic involvement a third time.

