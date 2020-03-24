TV hosts Samantha Bee, Jimmy Fallon set home-based return

Late-night shows “Full Frontal With Samantha Bee” and “Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” are set to return to the screens weeks after the production on both the TV shows was shut down amid the coronavirus outbreak. Bee will be working from her home and the episode will air on Wednesday in its regular 10:30 pm time slot, while Fallon is set to return on Monday night with a hybrid of new "At Home" segments featuring him and highlights from previous episodes

According to The Hollywood Reporter, “Full Frontal” executive producer and Bee’s husband, Jason Jones, will handle the camera and rest of the crew will participate from their homes. Trevor Noah also returned to the television screens on Monday with “The Daily Social Distancing Show” -- the digital substitute for the long-running Comedy Central chatfest “The Daily Show”

Even “Late Night with Seth Meyers” is making a comeback by doing digital editions of the show’s popular “A Closer Look” segment from the host’s home.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.