Ubbi Dubbi Dance Festival postponed amid coronavirus scare

The Ubbi Dubbi Dance Festival, which was scheduled to happen in Texas on April 18-19, has been postponed due to coronavirus pandemic. Dance acts including Kaskade, Gryffin, Illenium, and CamelPhat were set to perform at the festival. "Due to the unpredictable and potentially long-term effect of the coronavirus pandemic, Ubbi Dubbi will be postponed until Friday, October 30 & Saturday, October 31 at the Houston Raceway Park with an all-new lineup "Ubbi Dubbi will also return to the Dallas/Fort Worth area in April 2021 with an artist lineup we already know you will love," the organizers said in a statement shared on the festival's website. Fans who have purchased tickets for Ubbi Dubbi will be able to transfer them for the October event or receive a refund Till Monday, 43,734 confirmed cases of coronavirus were reported in the United States.

