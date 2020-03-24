Left Menu
Lucifer Season 5: Release date teased; Netflix might stick to 'same timeline'

Image Credit: Facebook / Lucifer

Netflix will probably stick to the same timeline as its earlier season for the release of Lucifer Season 5 and the coronavirus outbreak has although halted production, "99 percent of the show was already shot."

All this was revealed by Lucifer actor Lesley Ann-Brandt in a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight.

Brandt said to the publication, "we are so lucky because 99 percent of our show was shot. So they can still air the first episodes (of Lucifer Season 5) and I imagine that maybe, I don't know, but I imagine it's probably going to be around the same time when we aired the last seasons."

Produced by Warner Bros TV along with Jerry Bruckheimer Television, the show revolves around the Lord of Hell, who works with the LAPD to take down Earth's criminals. It is based on the characters created by Neil Gaiman, Sam Kieth and Mike Dringenberg for Vertigo from DC Entertainment.

Some new cast members would also be joining in Lucifer Season 5, Dennis Haysbert will be seen as 'God' as what we see from the sets of the show and Lucifer and Amenadiel (his brother) will be seen spending time with the God. This season will also have one musical episode "Bloody Celestial Karaoke Jam", which seems fun for the casts on the show and so to the audience of the demon. Kevin Alejandro as Detective Dan Espinoza, alongside Lesley-Ann Brandt as Mazikeen, Aimee Garcia as Ella Lopez and Rachael Harris as Dr. Linda Martin, among others are familiar faces from Season 4 with Inbar Lavi back from the last season's episode, "All About Eve".

Apart from this, the show is also likely to be renewed for Season 6 and Netflix is in negotiations with the producers regarding the same. If things materialize, the production of Lucifer Season 6 could start as soon as September.

