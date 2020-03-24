Five best films of Emraan Hashmi on his 41st birthday

Left Menu
From being dubbed as Bollywood's 'serial kisser' to being known as one of the most versatile actors of the industry, actor Emraan Hashmi has evolved for the good.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 24-03-2020 20:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-03-2020 20:09 IST
Actor Emraan Hashmi (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

From being dubbed as Bollywood's 'serial kisser' to being known as one of the most versatile actors of the industry, actor Emraan Hashmi has evolved for the good. Starting with Bollywood, the actor has now comfortably made his way to OTT platform Netflix with his very gripping spy thriller 'Bard of Blood' which brought a new and revamped Emraan to the screens.

As the actor celebrates his 41st birthday, here are five of the best movies and shows by the actor that everyone can enjoy during their self-isolation period. 1. The Dirty Picture

Based on the life of south Indian actor Silk Smitha, the film is full of "entertainment, entertainment, and entertainment." It is a treat for cinema lovers with two very sophisticated actors like Vidya Balan and Emraan Hashmi in the lead roles. 2. Ek Thi Daayan

When it comes to horror films with a desi twist to it, 'Ek Thi Daayan' is the perfect pick. The film narrates the story of Indian paranormal figure of Daayan(witch). Hashmi plays the role of a magician in love with a witch. 3. Jannat

A crime romance flick by senior director Mahesh Bhatt, 'Jannat' will always be remembered for Emraan Hashmi's iconic proposal scene which is undoubtedly every girl's dream. A second installment to the film was also made with a similar theme. 4. Gangster

One of the initial movies of Emraan's career, the film narrates the love story of a gangster (Shiney Ahuja) while Hashmi portrays the role of a policeman chasing him. 5. Once Upon a Time in Mumbai

Another edge-of-the-seat thriller by Hashmi is 'Once Upon a Time in Mumbai' which is based on the lives of Mumbai-based underworld gangsters Haji Mastan and Dawood Ibrahim. Hashmi will next be seen opposite megastar Amitabh Bachchan in 'Chehre.' (ANI)

