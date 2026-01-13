Leadership Transition at UBS: CEO Sergio Ermotti to Step Down in 2027

Sergio Ermotti, the seasoned CEO of UBS Group, is slated to retire in April 2027 after successfully overseeing the bank's acquisition of Credit Suisse, according to a report by the Financial Times.

Aleksandar Ivanovic, the asset management chief, is among the leading candidates to replace Ermotti, along with Iqbal Khan, Robert Karofsky, and Bea Martin, as UBS seeks to finalize the integration by end-2026.

This announcement coincides with UBS's ongoing efforts to counter proposals by the Swiss government aimed at tightening banking regulations, which Ermotti has previously criticized.

