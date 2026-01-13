Left Menu

Leadership Transition at UBS: CEO Sergio Ermotti to Step Down in 2027

Sergio Ermotti, CEO of UBS Group, plans to step down in April 2027 after navigating the bank through its takeover of Credit Suisse. Possible successors include Aleksandar Ivanovic, Iqbal Khan, Robert Karofsky, and Bea Martin. This transition comes as UBS contends with proposed Swiss banking rule changes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2026 11:21 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 11:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Sergio Ermotti, the seasoned CEO of UBS Group, is slated to retire in April 2027 after successfully overseeing the bank's acquisition of Credit Suisse, according to a report by the Financial Times.

Aleksandar Ivanovic, the asset management chief, is among the leading candidates to replace Ermotti, along with Iqbal Khan, Robert Karofsky, and Bea Martin, as UBS seeks to finalize the integration by end-2026.

This announcement coincides with UBS's ongoing efforts to counter proposals by the Swiss government aimed at tightening banking regulations, which Ermotti has previously criticized.

(With inputs from agencies.)

