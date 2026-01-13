A Papal Plea: Machado Meets Pope Leo XIV Amidst Venezuelan Turmoil

In a significant meeting at the Vatican, Venezuelan opposition leader and Nobel laureate Maria Corina Machado sought Pope Leo XIV's intercession for the release of political prisoners in Venezuela. The private audience was noteworthy due to the precarious political climate enveloping the Latin American nation.

The meeting, which was not previously scheduled in Pope Leo's agenda, became public through the Vatican's daily bulletin later. Machado, who had faced a period of hiding before reaccepting her Nobel Peace Prize, is rallying international attention across Europe and the US.

Pope Leo XIV has expressed grave concern over the developments in Venezuela, emphasizing the importance of maintaining national sovereignty and safeguarding civil rights. Meanwhile, Machado remains outspoken in her efforts while facing exile, as former leader Nicolas Maduro's arrest led to further political upheaval.

