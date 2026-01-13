Iran Reconnects Amid Unrest: Calls Resumed After Internet Shutdown

On Tuesday, mobile phones in Iran were able to make international calls again after a period of restrictions amid nationwide protests. However, internet access still remained blocked, according to reports.

Several individuals from Tehran successfully reached out to The Associated Press, although attempts to call them back from the AP bureau in Dubai were unsuccessful. The communication breakdown began Thursday as part of broader measures during intensified protests.

U.S. President Donald Trump noted recent engagements with Iran, indicating a willingness for negotiations despite his prior military warnings. Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi mentioned ongoing dialogue with U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff. Iran's portrayal of situations to the domestic audience starkly contrasts with their private communications, according to White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt. Supporters of the Iranian government conducted mass rallies on Monday, voicing strong anti-American sentiments and siding with the theocratic leadership. Authorities have issued stern warnings against demonstrators, labeling participation as an act punishable by death.

